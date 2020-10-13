Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

SBNY stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,302,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

