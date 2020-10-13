Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by CSFB

CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Signature Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.