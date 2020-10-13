Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

