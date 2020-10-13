SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $9.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 591,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SLM by 356.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 759,466 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,576,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

