Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Head to Head Analysis

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Milestone Scientific and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 2 3 5 0 2.30

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Smith & Nephew’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 16.03 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -12.75 Smith & Nephew $5.14 billion 3.37 $600.00 million $2.04 19.38

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Milestone Scientific on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. Additionally, it offers meniscal repair system. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

