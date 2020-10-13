SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

