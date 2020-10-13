SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $21.64 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

