SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.