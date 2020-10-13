Sony (NYSE:SNE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $78,084,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 6.3% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 907,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 29.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 176,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

