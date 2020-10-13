Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,867 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $217,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 21.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

