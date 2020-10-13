SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.08 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $719.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $273,720 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

