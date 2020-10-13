SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.70. 562,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

