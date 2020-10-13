SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 401.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $177.79. 533,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

