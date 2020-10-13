SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.76. 575,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

