SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 21.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

SPIB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,799. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

