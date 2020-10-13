SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,820 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,866. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.