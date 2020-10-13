SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

