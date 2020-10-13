Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. 104,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

