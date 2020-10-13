Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,650 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,390,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

