Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 326,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

