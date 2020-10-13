Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 128,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

