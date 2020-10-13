Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,567 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ENB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 189,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

