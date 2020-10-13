Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 680,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 135,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 824,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

