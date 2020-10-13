Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. 260,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

