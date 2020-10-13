Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,459 shares of company stock worth $16,954,176. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. 28,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

