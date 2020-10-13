Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

