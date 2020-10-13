Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 10,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 1,288,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

