Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.75. 123,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

