Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 42,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 124,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

