SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,867,028.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,313.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.