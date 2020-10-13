SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.
Shares of SPSC opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,867,028.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,313.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
