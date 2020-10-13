Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $67.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $57.84 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.