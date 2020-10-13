Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.70 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Panhandle Oil and Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.85.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 44.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

