STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

