STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

