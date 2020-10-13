Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.71.

SSYS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $805.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 539,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

