Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,881,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 339,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 339,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. 114,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

