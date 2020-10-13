Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,557. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.