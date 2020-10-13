Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.82. 22,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,324. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.11, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $308.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day moving average of $230.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,361 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

