Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.68. 186,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

