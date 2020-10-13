Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.45 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.63. 2,557,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

