Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 162,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 93,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

