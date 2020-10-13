Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $129.42. 214,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

