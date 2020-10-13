Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 785.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. 5,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,296. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.