Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 388,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

