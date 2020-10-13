Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.13. 11,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,441. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

