Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $14,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 127,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

