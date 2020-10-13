Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 1,276,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.