Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,748 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 48,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

