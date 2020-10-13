Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $471.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

