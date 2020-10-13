Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,220 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

