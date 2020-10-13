Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 46,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

